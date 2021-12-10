Le Creuset has answered your prayers for what to buy the keen chef in your life this Christmas.

The kitchenware retailer has revealed the best cookware, tools and accessories for those cooking up a storm this festive season.

From casserole dishes to iron tagines, you'll find something to satisfy every culinary need.

We have put together some of the best deals so that you don't have to go hunting for the perfect gift.

Our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide has arrived! 🎁 First up: Gifts for the baker. Visit our website to see our top picks for baking dishes, cakelet pans and more heartwarming options for those that love to bake: https://t.co/Cum76ifbEg pic.twitter.com/GXvefS4sT7 — Le Creuset (@lecreuset) December 9, 2021

Christmas gifts for the chef in your life from Le Creuset

Cast Iron Round Casserole

Part of its signature collection, this Cast Iron Round Casserole is the ultimate tool for a festive feast.

Available in a range of colours and sizes, you can bring it home to your kitchen now.

Prices for this cast iron round casserole pot range from £170 - £405.

Cast Iron Square Grillit®

If you're wanting to start your healthy eating kick a month earlier, this cast iron square grillit® might just do the trick.

It can be yours in a range of eye-catching and stylish colours and is 26cm in size.

Pick one up for £130.

Toughened Non-Stick 3-piece Saucepan Set

Whatever you're cooking this Christmas, be prepared with this saucepan trio.

Available in three sizes (16cm, 18cm and 20cm), you'll be racing to the stove to try out new recipes.

The saucepan set is available for £360.

Cast Iron Tagine

Available in black onyx, volcanic, cerise and meringue, the chef in life will thank you for this Cast Iron Tagine.

Part of Le Creuset's tradition collection, you can now cook up a Moroccan storm in the kitchen.

Add it to your basket with prices starting at £199.

Harry Potter™ Signature Round Casserole

Are you or someone you know magic in the kitchen?

With this Harry Potter casserole, your meals can even be even more spellbinding.

Take it home for £365.