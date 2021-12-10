The REFURBISHMENT of Newport’s Market Arcade has taken a huge step closer to completion after parts of exterior scaffolding were removed this week.

The entrance to the arcade from Market Street is now free from construction work with some final finishing touches being completed towards the High Street end.

Scaffolding on the Market Arcade has been removed.

Contractors Anthony A Davies are confident that the restoration project of the grade II listed building will be complete by mid-January 2022.

The Argus visited the arcade today and met with site manager Neil Evans who says he’s proud of the work that’s been done. “The response we’ve been getting has been fantastic – people are really impressed with how it all looks.

“The arcade was in a dilapidated state when we took the job on back in February last year – the transformation from then is amazing.

The newly finished entrance to the Market Arcade from Market Street. (Picture: Neil Evans)

“We’ve obviously had setbacks with covid which knocked us off course for a good while, but I’m really impressed with how the work has come on since we’ve been back in here.”

The arcade is a huge part of Newport’s history and identity – being a feature of the city centre since 1869. It is Wales’s second oldest Victorian arcade and the 13th oldest in the UK.

After falling into a state of disrepair, Newport City Council was successfully awarded £1.1 million in funding to restore the site from the National Lottery Heritage Fund back in 2018.

Scaffolding still remains at the High Street end of the arcade. (Picture: Neil Evans)

“We’re not trying to build a new arcade,” Mr Evans said.

“It’s about restoring the existing structure. Anything from the original 1869 building that we’ve been able to keep we have, for example, the tiling that you see on the first floor is all original.

“One thing that is brand new is the canopy – which I think looks fantastic and brings a lot of light into the arcade.”

The canopy is brand new but the tiling on the first floor is from the original Victorian building. (Picture: Neil Evans)

It’s understood that just two vacant spaces for shops remain in the arcade, with most of them now occupied.

There’s also a new photography gallery set up by local snapper Ieuan Berry.