A FORMER Baptist chapel in a Gwent village sold for more than four times its price at auction this week.
The 19th Century chapel was built on King Street in Abertillery in 1855 and had a guide price of £30,000 when it went on sale through Paul Fosh Auctions.
The property – which still has its pews, organ and intricate painted cast iron balustrade – sold for £115,250 after eight bidders placed a combined 116 bids on the property which overlooks the forested Arail mountainside.
It is not known what the winning bidder will do with the church but the auctioneers state that it would make a good commercial investment with the potential for a residential development subject to the relevant consents and covenants.
The property has an old schoolhouse/hall, WC, kitchenette and church hall on the ground floor and a mezzanine level as well a boarded attic space. There is also two workrooms and two storage rooms on the lower ground floor. There is also a garden at the rear with mountainside views.
It also has gas, water and electricity although this has not been tested.
Debra Bisley of Paul Fosh Auctions said: “There’s no surprise that this former chapel attracted so much interest from so many people as it’s a wonderful property in such a beautiful location. The chapel is located close to the town centre and the Tesco supermarket and has views overlooking Arail Mountain.”
