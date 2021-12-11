If you're looking for some garden furniture inspiration or need a cosy chair fit for a conservatory, egg chairs are the way to go.

Egg chairs are one of the latest trends in home decor and can be fitted to hang from ceilings or come on their own stand.

They are sometimes described as hanging egg chairs or hanging chairs by top brands.

They are so popular that you can even buy matching egg chairs for your cat this Christmas.

Here's where you can buy a giant hanging egg chair for your house or garden online.

Where can I buy a giant egg chair?





B&Q's GoodHome Apolima Brown Rattan effect Egg Chair

Customers have handed out five stars for the GoodHome Apolima Brown Rattan effect Egg Chair, sold via the B&Q website for £411.

The round lines and shape of this Apolima egg chair make it the perfect outdoor sanctuary for Summer cocktails or reading.

This style from B&Q is easy to maintain due to its synthetic rattan frame while offering optimum comfort.

ManoMano's Charles Bentley Hanging Egg Shaped Rattan Swing Chair With Cushion - Grey

ManoMano is offering a great price drop on the Charles Bentley Hanging Egg Shaped Rattan Swing Chair With Cushion in grey.

This classy egg chair is now £299.99, down from £349.99 with free delivery.

You can make the most of lazy summer afternoons in this Charles Bentley hanging egg shaped rattan chair, complete with a super comfy grey cushion.

This egg chair deal is available via the ManoMano website.

ManoMano's Foldable Hanging Swing Egg Chair W/ Cushion Garden Rattan Wicker Hammock Chair Detachable

Shoppers rate this foldable rattan-style hanging swing egg chair five stars, sold via the ManoMano website.

Featuring a classy black colour, rattan details and deep, comfy cushion, this chair currently has 40% off.

The price has been dropped down from £365 to £219.

Robert Dyas' Groundlevel Single Hanging Egg Chair - Natural & Black

Sold via the Robert Dyas website, we have the Groundlevel Single Hanging Egg Chair in natural and black colours.

Robert Dyas is offering free delivery on this egg chair - one of the cheapest available at £199.99.

It is made with a sturdy metal frame - capable of handling up to 150 kg and lasting long periods of time - and has soft, stylish cushions for ultimate comfort.

Argos Home Jaye Hanging Egg Chair – Grey

Argos is selling this Home Jaye Hanging Egg Chair in grey for £250.

You can mould yourself into its comfortable cushions, surrounded by rattan features, and gently swing in its hanging seat.

Even better, this can also be disassembled easily for storage when it's cold or not in use.

Wayfair's Pedro Swing Chair with Stand

Wayfair is selling the grey version of its popular sell-out Pedro Swing Chair with Stand.

With happy customers describing this 4.7 star rated chair as "comfy" and "sturdy", this is a good option for gardens.

This has been dropped down in price from £269.99 to £254.99 while you can also get one day free delivery.

The Range's New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair in Dark Grey

The Range is selling this stylish New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair in dark grey.

This cocoon-style chair has a classic rattan cage seat for airflow and style as well as super plush cushions.

You can currently get 50% off this egg chair with the Range's deal offering the £349.99 garden seat for £299.99.