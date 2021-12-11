Beauty Bay is offering customers up to 30% off selected products this weekend.

Now that the festive season is upon us, we need to look our best but we shouldn't have to break the bank to do it.

The beauty company has slashed the prices across a selected range of products from its St Tropez, Bondi Sands, Isle of Paradise ranges.

You'll also see major discounts from Tanologist, Wet & Wild, Urban Decay, Physicians Formula.

Our Christmas makeup set up ✌💚✨

​

​If you HAD to choose, are you a Wilderness babe or Age Of Opulence Queen? 😍🔮 (we could NEVER choose soz) 🌟

​

​Get shoppin' 🛒 Pssssst one of them has 30% off rn 👀🤑 https://t.co/fspcAJgeCZ

​

​(📷 hausofboo) #Christmas #ByBEAUTYBAY pic.twitter.com/xenT7hGEi9 — BEAUTY BAY (@beautybay) December 9, 2021

If you want to grab a bargain though, you'll have to quick because the sale is only running until December 12.

The best Beauty Bay deals

Age of Opulence Loose Pigment Trio

Shimmer away this festive season with this sparkly eyeshadow trio.

Down from £10, pick yours up for just £6.95 now.

Beautiful Brows set

Treat yourself to this beautiful brows set ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

Not only will your brows thank you for it but your bank account might just to - since you'll be getting 40% off.

Pick it up for only £4.75.

Lip Cracker

Buy yourself a Christmas cracker that you'll definitely win - and one that has something much better than a corny joke inside.

Save yourself 40% and spend only £2.70 on this cracking product now.

Big Night Out Gift Set

If you're going to paint the town, you've got to look good doing it.

Treat yourself to this Big Night Out Gift Set for your next night out.

It's down from £50.50 and could be yours for just £25.25 now.

St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit

Ashley Graham and St. Tropez's Ultimate Glow Kit is a must-have heading into the festive season.

Get your cruelty-free, golden tan for just £30.35.