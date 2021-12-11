Krispy Kreme has launched a new range of limited edition Christmas doughnuts just in time for the festive period.
There are four different treats available and they can also be bought in a box of six, which can be personalised.
The doughnuts are available from Monday, December 6 and can be bought in-store and online on Deliveroo.
Krispy Kreme lovers can also get an Original Glazed Dozen for just £1 when they buy any dozen on December 12.
If you want to get your hands on them be quick as they are only available until December 31, or while stocks last!
Here are the doughnuts on sale now
- The Doughman (£2.35) – Filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white & red icing
- The Sprinkle Bells (£1.95) – signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles
- The Tree Yo’self (£2.35) – Filled with caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate ‘flake’ bark – season’s tree-tings!
- The So Good Pud (£2.35) – Filled with gingerbread and caramel for festive flavour, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf
- Christmas Dozen (£14.45) – plenty to share with your loved ones
- Christmas Creations Kit (£14.95) – Including x4 doughnuts plus festive icings and sprinkles to decorate in your own festive fashion for the perfect at-home Christmas activity when the snuggle is real
- The Hand Piped Say Merry Christmas Half Dozen (£13.45) – Send some festive cheer via a box of six personalized doughnuts
Order the limited edition doughnuts from Deliveroo.
