AN arctic lorry is stuck on Stow Hill in Newport.
The lorry – from company Ryder - looked to have been attempting to turn a corner just passed the road closed sign earlier this afternoon.
Onlookers told the Argus that the lorry is still stuck there and has been since around 2pm. They also said how Gwent Police have closed School Lane as a result.
Stow Hill has been closed to traffic since March 2020 for reconstruction work on Bethel Baptist Church which was destroyed by fire in 2018.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.
