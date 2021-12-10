THE search is still on for a Gwent man who has been missing for almost a month.
Dean Upton, 57, was last seen in Caldicot on Friday, November 19 and Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.
He has links to the Magor area.
Gwent Police have said that he is 5' 6" tall with brown hair and was last known to be wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with white-grey sleeves and white Adidas trainers.
The force have appealed for Mr Upton to let them know that he is safe and well.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the log 2100409918.
Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
