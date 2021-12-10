The EMERGING threat of the Omicron variant in Wales is casting fresh doubt over whether people’s Christmas plans will be going ahead.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that reviews of the coronavirus restrictions would now take place weekly, instead of the previous three-week system.

Thursday’s review of restrictions by Welsh Government ministers had been expected to be the last before Christmas.

It now means that people’s plans have been placed in limbo, with the potential for rules to change each week.

With just over two weeks to go until Christmas Day, we’ve been asking our readers and people in Newport if they’re preparing to cancel the festive plans if the coronavirus situation worsens.

Kate from Ridgeway said: “All I care about is keeping myself and my family safe, so I won’t be doing any excessive gatherings for sure.”

Jane and Karen were also taking a more cautious approach to Christmas.

Jane said: “I’ve got nothing planned. I knew it was going to be bad so didn’t want to have any plans to start with. I think it’s disgusting all this going on at Number 10 – it makes people not want to listen to anything they say. Omicron is the Christmas gift that nobody wanted or asked for.”

Karen, who had plans to host family from England, is unsure that will go ahead: “I’m supposed to be having family over from Bristol. But I’m going to have to play it by ear really – I can see them changing the rules again. There’s going to be more and more variants appearing isn’t there.”

Tom wasn’t even aware of the Omicron variant: “I didn’t even know what Omicron was until today – but I won’t be changing a thing about my Christmas this year. I’ll be with my family.”

But other like Neil are still planning for a normal Christmas: “I’ll be getting on with life and that’s the end of it – we’ve had enough of covid.”

Earlier today Mark Drakeford cast fresh doubt over whether Christmas would go ahead as normal this year.

We asked Argus readers on Facebook if they were prepared to cancel their plans this year.

Marcelle James said: “Not a chance! They can get stuffed this year. My family and friends have been double jabbed and the majority of us have had the booster as well, my family are way too precious to waste any more time apart so this year we’re doing our thing, our way.”

Denise Leech said the First Minister was exaggerating the situation: “A massive over reaction! Drakeford talking up disaster in order to lockdown ‘til when? Next spring like he did this year?”

Readers were also keen to point the finger at the ongoing Downing Street Christmas party controversy – which allegedly broke strict coronavirus rules last year – as enough of a reason to not cancel their plans.

Hannah Cochrane said: “Nope! I’ve played by the rules all along but they can’t follow the rules themselves. I will live my life as responsible and safely as I can. Merry Christmas everyone.”

But others shared concerns for how the potential abuse the police might receive if further restrictions are imposed.

Stephen Giffard said: “You’ve got to feel sorry for the police that will have to try and impose the forthcoming lockdown. They did not sign up to implement tyranny.”

Ellen Waters said she would be prepared to sacrifice her Christmas: “If it means keeping myself and my family safe then I will do everything in my power. Just want this flipping nightmare to end now!”