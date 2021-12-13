A POPULAR Caerphilly race will return next year – after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k and 2k will take place on Sunday, May 15.

All existing entries will be automatically transferred to the new date, so those who registered for the event for dates that were cancelled don’t need to do anything.

Registration is now open and is open to all those who want to take part.

The race will begin and end at Crescent Road and is set in the shadow of Caerphilly Castle. The course will lead participants in and around the town centre on a relatively flat course which will take in the giant cheese sculpture and Tommy Cooper statue as well as the castle.

Further information relating to the race packs, road closure information and operation details will be shared closer to the event.

The council said: “We thank you for your understanding and cooperation throughout the disruption caused by the pandemic and look forward to delivering a safe and fun event for you this spring.”

You can find out more and register a place for 2022 at https://www.caerphilly10k.co.uk.