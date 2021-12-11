GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a man in his 60s who was reported missing after going walking near Abergavenny.
James Morgan, known as Huw, is 69 years old and is believed to have gone walking yesterday afternoon in the Little Skirrid hill or Castle Meadow area, near Abergavenny.
Mr Morgan is described as being 5ft8, of medium build, with grey short hair and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a green coat.
To report information as to his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 286 of 10/12/21.
You can also send a message to polcie via social media.
