VISITORS to Pontypool were getting into the festive spirit this weekend as the town's Christmas fair returned.
There was even an appearance from Santa Claus himself.
The event on Saturday, organised by Torfaen council and the Friends of Pontypool Town, was held across the town centre and market throughout the day
Nikola Masters, chairwoman of the Friends of Pontypool Town, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and in light of what we have all gone through over the past two years, we this Christmas 2021 extra special.
“Working with Torfaen County Borough Council we successfully secured grant funding through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Business Fund.
“We have organised this event to encourage the local communities back into the town centre and provide the local economy with a much welcome boost.
“This is the first in a series of events we are planning for Pontypool town centre with the next already scheduled for spring 2022.”
