A FORMER Newport pub has been revamped and will soon be serving as an entrepreneurial hub for the city.
The Queen's Hotel, formerly a Lloyd's pub, is an iconic building in the city, with an incredible history linking back to Chartism and the struggles of democracy.
Now, following a refurbishment from Q Newport, the building will serve as a hub for business and leisure.
More than 5,000 sq ft of co-working and meeting space for has been created within the Queen's Hotel, as well as 200mbps leased-line high speed internet.
"Our tenanted entrepreneurs are able to work, socialise, eat, drink (and even sleep) in our state of the art environment with day passes at £15 and permanent hot desk memberships from as little as £79 per month," Q's director of hospitality David Pell explained.
"Knowing first hand how difficult starting out can be, we are offering 50 free memberships and will be taking applications from the end of next week."
Members will be able to enjoy discounts on food and wine, cocktails and beers as well as on hotel accommodation.
There are also plans for a 200 cover brasserie-style restaurant promising "quality food in relaxed yet professional surroundings with quality live entertainment on the weekend".
- For a look inside the building, click through the gallery above.
