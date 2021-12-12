LOAN star Finn Azaz has the talent to play in the Premier League with the help of lessons learnt at Newport County AFC, believes boss James Rowberry.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa prospect scored the winner for the Exiles in the 2-1 triumph against Port Vale at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Azaz, who also played a role in Dom Telford's equaliser, netted a goal of the season contender when he controlled Lewis Collins' dinked cross on his chest, flicked the ball back and then curled in a perfect finish.

The midfielder has been a growing force for County alongside Swansea City livewire Ollie Cooper and came up with a magic moment to show why Villa signed him from West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

"Finn's been working hard on that on the training pitch – trying to be more patient in the final third rather than snapping at things – and he really showed his quality. He is showing his composure now, which is key," said Rowberry.

The manager worked as first team coach at Cardiff City from 2014 until October and recognises Azaz's quality on the ball.

"Finn would be up there but will probably never be better than Peter Whittingham, who is the best technical player I have worked with," he said.

"He will be close to that eventually, he's not there yet and has still got a bit to do but he will get there.

"He is very coachable and very studious with a lot of off-field work on analysis and with his development plans. Eventually he will be Premier League quality, I am sure he will get to that point."

County climbed to fourth with a well-deserved victory over third-placed Vale, showing their battling qualities for the second time in a week after also fighting from behind to beat Sutton United.

"It was a travesty to go 1-0 behind from one shot at goal," said Rowberry. "I don't think Joe could do much about it and it was disappointing that we didn't follow in for the rebound.

"I'm over the moon, the whole team was excellent and I am really pleased for everybody. It was a big win and meant a lot.

"Teams are coming here now and trying to stop us play our style. Plus, we've gone behind again and come back again for only the second time this season.

"Back-to-back wins in this division are tough and I can't explain how ecstatic I am for the lads and the staff."