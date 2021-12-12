NEWPORT had a victorious start to their Indigo Premiership campaign on Saturday while Ebbw Vale suffered defeat to champions Merthyr, writes Luke Hawkins.

Newport earned a 25-9 victory over Bridgend Ravens at Spytty Park with hooker Will Griffiths, who was the man of the match, opening the scoring.

The boot of Bridgend’s fly half Matthew Jones, the former Dragons back who also played for the Black and Ambers, meant the Ravens led 9-7 at half-time.

Newport kicked on in the second half with tries from Josh Skinner and Matt O’Brien, while Will Reed finding the mark from kicks with regularity.

Ty Morris’ men started the campaign with four points and only three teams achieving five points on the opening day.

Ebbw Vale suffered defeat at the hands of Merthyr, who are still reigning champions after the 2019/20 season was cancelled when Cardiff were on top of the table.

It was the Steelmen’s first game under returning head coach Jason Strange, who laid the foundations for the club’s 2016 title triumph.

Merthyr ran out a 31-13 victory over the Steelmen with Sam Jones and captain Craig Locke getting on the scoresheet.

Despite two solid efforts from penalties by Ebbw Vale’s Evan Lloyd, Merthyr dominated territory, which made it difficult for the Steelmen to get more penalty opportunities.

The sides went in at half-time with the score 17-6 to Merthyr RFC.

A yellow card ten minutes into the second half and a quick try from Dafydd Howells made the game competitive with the score at 17-13 to Merthyr.

In the last quarter of an hour, a try from Merthyr’s number eight Tom Daley and a penalty try sank Ebbw Vale.

Newport face Aberavon in Port Talbot on Saturday, with the Wizards fresh off the back of a 28-13 victory against Swansea.

Ebbw Vale face a tough home fixture against Llandovery, who impressed with a 32-3 victory over RGC at Church Bank.

Elsewhere, Pontypridd beat Carmarthen Quins 31-24 with clinical penalty kicking from long range. Diggy Bird ended the game with seven converted penalties, many from over 40 yards.

The game between Llanelli and Cardiff was postponed because the semi-professional side from the capital lost a raft of players to the professional team so that they could fulfil their European Champions Cup fixture against Toulouse.

Pontypool’s Championship fixture at Ystalyfera was postponed because the hosts had Covid issues.

Pooler were nearly given a title lift by Cross Keys but Bargoed battled for a 13-10 triumph at Pandy Park.

The Bulls have won all four games but failed to get a bonus for the first time this season.

Bedwas recorded a 25-19 win on the road at Maesteg Quins in tough conditions.

Craig Hudd, Aaron Billingham and Callaghan Smith scored tries with Stef Sankala's side taking the spoils despite the hosts fighting back for a consolation bonus.

Elsewhere, Cardiff Met thrashed Glamorgan Wanderers 56-7, Neath overcame Ystrad Rhondda 20-10 and Narberth won 16-0 at Beddau.