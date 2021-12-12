NEWPORT County AFC fought back for the second time in a week to stun Port Vale 2-1 in an engrossing League Two clash at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles were the better side throughout but third-placed Vale, who have been hit by injuries, took the lead when Ben Garrity was first to a rebound after 24 minutes.

County levelled in the 69th minute when Dom Telford, back from coronavirus, scored in his eighth league game on the spin.

The comeback was complete when Finn Azaz scored a goal of the season contender with 16 minutes to go, controlling Lewis Collins’ cross on his chest, flicking the ball back past a defender and curling in a perfect finish.

Here are the talking points from Rodney Parade…

IN THE MIX

James Rowberry is in his third month as a manager but he’s like a seasoned campaigner with his reluctance to discuss the table.

But County’s form is making the rest of League Two take notice; it’s five wins, two draws and a solitary defeat under Rowberry.

Before that Wayne Hatswell guided them on a four-game unbeaten streak when performances deserved more than a victory and three draws.

County are up to fourth and have the talent in the squad, plus strength in depth, to be contenders.

There is sure to be a wobble under Rowberry – all teams have them – but the Exiles need to avoid their traditional winter woes.

Things are looking promising for at least another push for the play-offs but after Tranmere and Morecambe all of us would love to hunt the top three.

A word of caution, County are just a point behind Vale and six back on second-placed Northampton but it’s tight behind them.

The Exiles will be overtaken by both Swindon and Tranmere if they win games in hand while Leyton Orient in ninth are just three points away.

Things can change quickly with Rochdale (away) on Saturday followed by leaders Forest Green Rovers (home), Orient (away) and Walsall (away) over the busy festive period.

JOY: County manager James Rowberry on the final whistle

CALLING THE SHOTS

When Rowberry was appointed there was a slight fear that the Exiles might have appointed somebody who was more suited to being a coach than a manager.

Thankfully not, he is loving calling the shots and relishing the extra responsibility.

James won’t Sit Down.

He is a bundle of energy in his technical area, shouting orders about getting in the pockets, pressing and shifting the play. He isn’t afraid to give certain players the carrot and others the stick. He even turns around to give the terrace some encouragement.

Rowberry has already made some big calls and is clearly benefitting from the continuity provided by Michael Flynn’s backroom team.

The presence of assistant Wayne Hatswell will be especially valuable when the tough times come, because they will.

TALENTED: Swansea's Ollie Cooper has been superb at County

DROP COOPER

Finn Azaz is rightly getting the plaudits after another excellent performance and the wonderful winner.

The midfielders is a growing force for County and his progress is clear for all to see, and the beauty is that Aston Villa will be enjoying that development and certainly won’t need him for the Premier League.

With Ollie Cooper it’s different, I have no doubt that he could add some spark for Swansea City.

The midfielder is a class act and is at the heart of so much of what County do with his comfort on the ball and energetic pressing without it.

Cooper put in the cross for Telford’s equaliser for his eighth assist of the season in 16 League Two games. As a comparison, County’s leader in 2020/21 was Scott Twine with seven.

It’s worrying and hopefully there won’t be a repeat of last January when Brandon Cooper and Twine were recalled by Swansea and Swindon respectively.

Cooper’s too good, time to drop him and give Jake Cain a chance until February!

OPENER: Port Vale struck first at Newport County

NO NILS

The talking points have been worryingly positive so a minor grumble to finish – it’s one clean sheet in eight games under Rowberry.

County failed to see out the game at Colchester after a Joe Day error, defended poorly against David Ajiboye’s excellence twice versus Sutton and then gifted Vale the opener.

Rowberry didn’t blame Day for failing to deal with a long-range shot in slippery conditions but the ball fell into a terrible area and the defensive reactions were slow.

County conceded three goals from four shots on target last week, it’s not a case of changing the personnel (and I’d certainly stick with Day) but just rediscovering that steel.

Combine that with the attacking swagger and Rowberry will really be struggling to stop us getting too excited.