Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Ariella Ravetta was born on October 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Kimberley and Oliver Ravetta, of Sebastopol, and her big brother is Harrison (three).

Molly Mae Hopkins arrived on October 28, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 8oz. Her parents are Lisa and Jonathan Hopkins, of Penygarn, and her siblings are Whittney (12) and Bradley (10).

Gracie-Mae Rogers was born 12 days late on October 24, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. Her parents are Abbie Anthony-Blud and Ross Rogers, of Newport, and her big brother is Riley (19 months).

Remaya-Rose was born on June 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz. She was a twin, but the other baby was lost in the early stages of pregnancy. Her parents are Jade Llewellyn and Mark Lodge, of Abertillery, and her big sister is Tianna-Fay.

Matilda Sharon McCoy arrived on November 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. She is the first child of Imelda Doel and Lewis McCoy.

Rhys Michael Glyn Peart was born on October 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 2oz. His parents are Sophie and Michael Peart, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Lily (three).