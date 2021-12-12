THERE have been 2,591 newly reported cases of Covid-19 and five new deaths in Wales – according to Public Health Wales.
Of the newly reported cases, 455 of those were in Gwent. No new deaths have been reported in Gwent.
Public Health Wales has also confirmed a further two cases of the Omicron variant in Wales – taking the total number of reported cases to 15.
The first case of the Omicron variant in Gwent was confirmed in Gwent on Wednesday, December 8 – no further cases have been confirmed since.
Caerphilly has reported the most new cases in Gwent with 147. Newport has 138 new cases, Torfaen has 82 new cases and Monmouthshire has 47 new cases. Blaenau Gwent reported the lowest number of cases in Gwent with 41.
Based on Public Health Wales’s statistics there have been 1,119 Covid-related deaths in Gwent throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The death toll throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales, is now at 6,481, which includes 17 residents outside Wales.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 72
• Blaenau Gwent - 41
• Bridgend - 152
• Caerphilly - 147
• Cardiff - 304
• Carmarthenshire - 132
• Ceredigion - 62
• Conwy - 52
• Denbighshire - 69
• Flintshire - 119
• Gwynedd - 107
• Merthyr Tydfil - 43
• Monmouthshire - 47
• Neath Port Talbot - 104
• Newport - 138
• Pembrokeshire - 93
• Powys - 101
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 143
• Swansea - 245
• Torfaen - 82
• Vale of Glamorgan - 113
• Wrexham - 108
• Unknown location – 12
• Resident outside Wales – 105
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment