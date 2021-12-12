RAPPER LISA Manobal of BLACKPINK has launched her first line of make-up with MAC cosmetics as the new Global Brand Ambassador.

The new collection features a liquid lipcolour, 24-hour liner, highlighter, blush and eyeshadow.

LISA said: “I curated the collection myself and designed every piece after things I absolutely love.

"Every shade, product, name and even the packaging design represents something very special to me.”

The international star has more than 60 million followers on Instagram and takes her influence on global pop culture very seriously.

MAC X LISA collection (MAC)

She wanted to create a line that was for "All Ages, All Races and All Genders."

Speaking about her new collection, LISA said: "Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour has been my go-to formula for on-stage and in my music videos; it lasts a really long time and is so comfortable to wear.

“I’m very happy and proud to share with you the three brand-new shades that I have created and named – Rhythm ‘N’ Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses."

Regan Rabanal, MAC Education Director said: “This makeup collab will definitely be the hottest holiday ticket and will surely sell out in the blink of an eye!”

MAC X LISA collection revealed

POWDER KISS LIQUID LIPCOLOUR - RRP: £21

Rhythm ‘N’ Roses

Swoon For Blooms

Pink Roses

Sorry Not Sorry

Haute Pants

Sweetie

BRUSHSTROKE 24-HOUR LINER - RRP: £19

Brushblack Black

Brushbrown Brown

EXTRA DIMENSION SKINFINISH - RRP: £28

Show Gold Peach

POWDER BLUSH - RRP: £24

Melba Soft coral pink

MAC X L EYE SHADOW X 12 - RRP £40

Louis Pearly cream (Frost)

Leo Light pinky nude (Matte)

Milk Tea Ice Cream Cool icy pink (Glitter)

Popstarry Brilliant lilac (Glitter)

Boots Were Made For Dancin’ Pearly peach (Shimmer)

Candy Rapper Red and white swirl (Bouncy Satin)

LC Deep salmon (Matte) Aries Kiss Vibrant blue-pink (Satin)

Fire Sign Golden peachy brown (Matte)

Lily Deep red berry plum (Bouncy Glitter)

Swiss Miss Brown sugar (Glitter)

Beyond Blonde Rich chocolate (Satin)

Buy the collection on MAC.co.uk or at Harrods.