AN EMPTY warehouse in Cwmcarn could be turned into an indoor cricket centre and gym.
An application has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to convert a 740 square-metre warehouse on Chapel Farm Industrial Estate.
According to the submitted application form, the landlord and neighbours have been contacted and approve of the plan,
The sports centre would be based in Unit A6, Main Court.
If approved, it would have indoor cricket nets and a small gym, and would be open between 9am and 10pm every day, including weekends and bank holidays.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by Wednesday, January 26.
