THE Welsh Government will not enforce early closing for Christmas upon schools - but first minister Mark Drakeford has called on councils to give parents plenty of notice in case of any changes.
"Across Wales, local education authorities are continuing to have discussions with schools and headteachers," he said.
"Most local education authorities plan to end school at the end of next week.
"There are around eight local authorities who have school terms that end on [Wednesday] December 22. They will be having discussions about how to make sure they can bring the school term to an end carefully and safely.
"We have a shared ambition to keep as many children in school as safely as we can right up to the end of term, but if [schools'] individual circumstances mean they have to make other choices, that they do that in an orderly way and give parents notice of any changes they need to make."
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.