SENIOR councillors have approved an action plan to help businesses following the detrimental impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan includes financial support for businesses, as well as the delivery of major construction projects to create a range of employment and training opportunities, as well as opportunities for local businesses.

The action plan is the next step of the council’s Economy Recovery plan, which aims to give businesses a boost.

More than £231 million will be invested across the county borough within the next five years, as part of the council’s Placeshaping and Wellbeing Framework.

Additionally, the action plan includes the introduction of a Trade Support Officer. The person in this role will work with businesses across the county borough to support them with overseas trading.

According to the report presented to the council’s cabinet on Wednesday, December 8, 42 per cent of businesses felt they needed support because of the challenges posed by Brexit.

In the cabinet meeting, Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said the combination of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic created a “perfect storm” for businesses.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, the council’s cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise said: “Although businesses have been supported during the pandemic, we know from talking to them that they were hit hard by the lockdowns and restrictions that meant they could not open their doors to customers.

“Caerphilly’s Labour cabinet firmly believes that we need our local economy to be the best it possibly can, to make sure our residents have good jobs – and businesses on our high streets, and throughout the county borough, can flourish despite the ongoing pandemic.”

Cllr Stenner said the plans would “provide a solid foundation for recovery across the borough”.