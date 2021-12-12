THREE nurses will be honoured for their dedication to their patients at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Max Chard, Claire Davey and Carla Pewtner have all been put forward for the ‘Excellence in Nursing Care’ category, sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing Wales.

Carla, a district nurse with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, works tirelessly to ensure high standards of care and always puts patients first. She exudes positivity and is happy to share her knowledge with junior members of her team and students.

Carla continued to fulfil her role to the best of her ability even when she was facing the loss of two people to whom she was very close. Indeed, she strives to make sure that patients and their families feel they are the only ones she has to attend to in any particular day.

Claire Davey, a nurse practitioner at the Aber Medical Centre in Abertridwr, is dedicated to patient care and is friendly and approachable. She’s said to be very popular with elderly people and is described as ‘our guardian angel’.

Claire delivers outstanding patient care by ‘listening and getting the job done’.

“If you have an appointment to see Claire, you can be sure that the problem will be sorted out and followed up. She believes in closing the loop and seeing patients’ problems through to the end,” said one nomination, while another person said she felt as though she was the ‘only patient in the room’ when seeing her and admired the way she would work past the end of her shift to fit in patients.

Claire has been a nurse since she left school in 1988, working in an intensive care unit and medical assessment before moving to primary care in 2001. She’s completed a respiratory course to provide care for patients with asthma and chronic airways disease, returning in 2009 to complete a masters.

Max Chard is sister of the North Newport Community Nursing Team, a role she took on in March 2020, and is passionate about her job. During the pandemic she worked long hours and took on extra calls to support her team, while always remaining positive. Max remains with patients during the palliative stage of their lives to provide consistent care and ensure they’re comfortable in their own homes, and she supports their families.

Max qualified as a nurse in 2009 after studying at Cardiff University and worked for the Royal Gwent Hospital before gravitating towards community nursing. She qualified as a specialist practitioner in community health in 2016.

HEALTH and care workers are the beating hearts of our communities.

On Thursday, December 16, we’ll be toasting their hard work and the vital role they play in our lives at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, held in association with Western Power Distribution.

Broadcaster Dr Dawn Harper will be our host for the glittering ceremony, which is being broadcast online to keep everybody safe, and she’ll be joined by a bevvy of celebrities and influential people.

But the real stars will be the finalists in the 16 different categories, culminating in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’.

The awards will be broadcast on the South Wales Argus Facebook page from 7pm and we want our readers to get the most out of the evening by watching with family and friends, where it’s possible to do so safely, and by sharing messages, pictures and videos on social media.