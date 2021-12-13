DECEMBER is the time of year when pesky elves get up to mischief in houses right across Gwent in the run up to Christmas.
Our readers have sent in a whole host of pictures - and here are just 10 of them.
MORE NEWS:
- Many Tears Animal Rescue - these five dogs need happy new homes
- Man who smoked drugs after accident ran Caerphilly cannabis factory
- Cwmbran inmate caught smuggling drugs into Cardiff Prison
Click through the gallery above to see the full set of pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.