THE Newport inner-city area of Pill, on the River Usk and near Newport Dock, is probably the longest-standing community in the city.
These images show Pill in the past, including the demolition of so-called 'slum housing' the 1970s, to make way for modern developments.
The photographs were shared by reader Carl Daniel Smith on Facebook.
They were taken by his grandfather Arthur Evans while on his walks around Newport.
