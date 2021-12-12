THE Royal Mail sorting office in Penarth is experiencing delays after a number of staff have been absent due to sickness.

Royal Mail has admitted that there have been delays because of illness, but have not said how long the backlog may be.

Anthony Ernest said on Facebook that there has reportedly been at least 12 people sick out of 37 staff members.

Mr Ernest also said that the sorting office has have 10 crates of unsorted mail.

It is unknown how long there will be delays at the sorting office during this busy time of year.

With Christmas fast approaching, people may look to other delivery services to get presents and cards to loved ones.

However, Royal Mail insists that they are trying hard to get levels of service back to normal.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In the Penarth area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to high levels of sickness absence.

"We apologise to any customers who may have experienced delays to their mail.

"We are working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible.

"Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com."