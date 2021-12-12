A MOUNTAIN rescue team from Abergavenny have spoken of the "phenomenal" community effort which was mobilised this weekend to find a missing man.

James Morgan, 69 was believed to have gone walking on Friday afternoon in the Little Skirrid hill or Castle Meadow area, near Abergavenny.

After he was reported missing the following day, the police, ambulance service, mountain rescue and members of the public all leapt into action.

At 10pm on Friday evening the Longtown Mountain Rescue team were contacted by Gwent Police asking for assistance in the search.

The team responded with around 20 personnel and a dog team, who were involved with searching Skirrid Fach and the surrounding area until 6am on Saturday morning.

At 11am the team were back out to continue their land search, but also with a boat team searching parts of the Usk.

"Due to the phenomenal public response and concern for the missing man, the team made a plan with the police to support the members of public who wanted to help with the search," said a spokesperson.

"This resulted in many parties going onto the hill with members of the public led by mountain rescue personnel."

At approximately 1.30pm, after being missing for nearly 24 hours, mountain rescue team members successfully found Mr Morgan on Skirrid Fach.

"After assessment and treatment by team medics, he was quickly evacuated and transferred to a waiting ambulance for further treatment," said a spokesperson.

"The team would like to wish him a full and speedy recovery and Christmas wishes to all his family.

"We would also like to thank the public for their help and support over the last 24 hours."