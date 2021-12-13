A CHRISTMAS sprout hunt has been organised for families with pre-school children in Torfaen.

Knitted sprouts have been hidden at all integrated children’s centres in the county borough, and in parks where the early years team's Little Explorer sessions take place.

Children can look for the sprouts when attending sessions at the centres up to December 17.

Families with children not already attending early tears sessions can take part by finding the Christmas sprouts in either Blaenavon, Cwmbran or Pontypool parks.

Children can keep the sprouts they find, and parents are asked to share photographs on the team’s Flying Start Torfaen Facebook page, or by using the hashtag #welovesproutsTorfaen

Families can get into the Christmas spirit by watching the Once upon a Christmas Sprout story here: