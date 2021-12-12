STREET artist Banksy will be selling T-shirts to help raise funds to support the four people accused of damaging the Edward Colston statue in Bristol.
On an Instagram post the anonymous artist showed off the design of the limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in various outlets around Bristol.
The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and BRISTOL written above.
Banksy wrote on his post: "Next week the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol are going on trial.
"I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion. Available today 11th December from various outlets in the city (all proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint)."
The shirts will cost £25 and be limited to one per person.
Who are the 'Colston Four' and what are they accused of?
Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, face trial at Bristol Crown Court from Monday.
They are accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which took place during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7, 2020.
The statue was later dumped in Bristol Harbour and recovered by the local City Council.
Charges allege that the four defendants, without lawful excuse, jointly and with others, damaged the statue, a listed monument belonging to the city council.
The defendants are accused of committing the offence “intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.
