A WOMAN who caused "unnecessary suffering" to her pet cat was handed a suspended jail sentence and banned from owning animals for five years.
Rebecca Davies, 54, of Stafford Road, Caldicot, failed to provide veterinary treatment for an ulcerated tumour affecting the leg of the animal known as Mitzi.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.
She committed them between April and June 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
MORE NEWS: Prisoner caught smuggling drugs into jail after swallowing them
Davies was spared going straight to prison because of her “clean character and mental health”.
The defendant was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months.
She was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £122 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.