Sitting on Rightmove, setting no maximum price and scrolling through mansions we could never afford… we all do it! There’s nothing quite as satisfying as picturing yourself in a multimillion-pound estate, living the high life.

Especially after the last year, who can blame us for indulging in our imaginations.

Some of us like to look up the most expensive property, to see what is on offer. Others look up the wildest, most remote locations and picture a life of solitude.

But what were the properties we looked up for 2021? Rightmove has put together the five most looked at properties that we searched this year, and if anything, it shows our range in tastes!

Rightmove’s Property Expert Tim Bannister said: “This year in property has really been like no other. We’ve seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what’s on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city.

"All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.”

Rightmove's most viewed homes in 2021

Chigwell - £15,000,000

Chigwell (Rightmove)

This beautiful property has a private gym, cinema room and three double garages. It’s no wonder this was the most viewed property in 2021.

View the property here.

Cornwall - £2,500,000

Cornwall (Rightmove)

This home in Cornwall was number 2 on Rightmove’s most viewed for the year. Its stunning coastal views make it an absolute dream property.

View the property here.

Stockport - £4,750,000

Stockport (Rightmove)

A modern mansion in a private location, a dream! This beautiful mansion is number 3 on the list.

View the property here.

Wiltshire - £6,750,000

Wiltshire (Rightmove)

This house in Compton Bassett is Robbie William’s home. Yes, you can buy Robbie William’s home! Situated in the heart of Wiltshire, this property will set you back £6,750,000.

View the property here.

Salisbury - £5,950,000

Salisbury (Rightmove)

Next up, The Chanters House which dates back to the 14th century. Its renovation combining period features and modern living earns it a place on this list.

View the property here.

Cumbria - £1,500,000

Cumbria (Rightmove)

Fancy being able to say, “I live in the most remote house in England?” Well, now you can. This property in Cumbria was one of the most viewed homes all year, suggesting many of us are done with neighbours.

View the property here.

Highgate - POA

Highgate (Rightmove)

This contemporary mansion in Highgate is set right in the heart of London, with views over Hampstead Heath. 10 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and a glass lift, it’s no surprise this property is so popular.

View the property here.

Knutsford - £7,500,000

Knutsford (Rightmove)

A stunning Georgian style country estate set on the rural outskirts of Knutsford, the breath-taking surrounding grounds include a magnificent water feature, lake, and long tree-lined driveway.

View the property here.

Knightsbridge - £26,500,000

Knightsbridge (Rightmove)

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment in Knightsbridge combines period features, with luxury modern living. It even has its own cinema room.

View the property here.

Poole - £5,500,000

Poole (Rightmove)

This unique dream home with sweeping views over Poole Harbour is on the market and is a well-known local landmark.

View the property here.