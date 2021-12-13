MORE learner drivers should be encouraged to take lessons and tests in electric cars on UK roads, according to a car leasing company.

LeaseElectricCar.co.uk has said it noticed a huge increase in interest from people wanting to lease its electric vehicles over the last year with there being a 200% uplift in enquiries in September this year compared to September 2020.

Under current plans, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030, with some hybrid cars allowed until 2035.

Therefore they argue it will become necessary for people to adapt in the near future.

A spokesman for LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “Many learner drivers represent the next generation of motorists - a generation which will witness huge strides in tackling climate change across the world.

Electric vehicles are expected to become more commonplace in the 2030s (PA)

“Already the UK has ambitions to reduce the number of petrol and diesel cars on our roads, and there has been a recent Government announcement suggesting new homes will have EV chargers by law, so the culture towards electric cars is happening.

“It makes sense for a greater number of learner drivers to get the opportunity for all or at least for some of their learning to take place in electric cars as we approach these future milestones.”

What are the differences in learning to drive in an electric car?





Learner drivers who take a test in an electric vehicle will only be able to drive electric cars and automatic internal combustion engine (ICE) cars without gears - so this may be seen by some as a barrier to embracing electric vehicles while learning.

But without the need to learn how to change gears or to use the clutch, this might hold added appeal for some people who otherwise are not keen on learning to drive at the present time.

Other aspects of an EV which may require some getting used to include differences in braking, the lack of a noisy engine, instant acceleration and fully-automated systems.