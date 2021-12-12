BORIS Johnson will give a statement tonight to update the public on Covid-19 booster vaccines, Downing Street has confirmed.
The statement, which has been pre-recorded, comes after the four UK chief medical officers announced the UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to 4 after a rapid increase in Omicron cases.
Medical officers have warned that more measures are needed to combat the spread of the virus.
BREAKING Boris Johnson to address the nation at 8pm— Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) December 12, 2021
The government confirmed that from Monday, December 13, people aged 30 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 booster jab.
It is understood the PM will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday December 12 on BBC One.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.