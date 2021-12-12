MORE than £50,000 has been raised in three days to help Pembrokeshire rugby player Ifan Phillips after he suffered 'life-changing injuries' in a motorbike crash.

The Ospreys and Wales Under 20s international, from Crymych, was involved in a road traffic collision in Swansea last Sunday, which involved two motorbikes.

The 25-year-old, the son of ex-Wales and Neath hooker Kevin Phillips, is receiving treatment at Morriston Hospital, but his career as a rugby player has ended.

An online crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help Phillips, and it reached its initial target of £50,000 to help with his rehabilitation by Saturday afternoon.

An update was accompanied by a picture of Ifan from his hospital bed, holding 'get well soon' cards, stating: "Absolutely nothing will stop him from smiling.

"An inspiration to us all. Positivity through any situation.

"We’ve hit the half way goal of £50k within three days. Thank you all for your support. Let’s keep it going, amazing work."

The JustGiving page read: "We want Ifan to receive the absolute best medical care to make his transition as quick and smooth as possible.

"This money will help take care of the needs of Ifan and his family after this devastating event.

"He can’t believe how much support he’s getting from everyone, and is truly grateful."

Many past and present Wales rugby internationals, and regional players from Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons and Cardiff have pledged their support.

Support has also poured in from the grassroots rugby and wider Welsh communities, including one donation of £2,500.

Hooker Phillips had played 40 games for the Ospreys, making his debut in 2017.

A statement from the region issued earlier this week said: "Ospreys can confirm hooker Ifan Phillips was involved in a serious road traffic accident in Swansea on Sunday afternoon and is now being treated at Morriston Hospital.

"Ifan is in a stable condition and he is uppermost in the thoughts of all of us at the Ospreys

"On behalf of his team-mates, coaches, staff, all Ospreys supporters and the rugby community, we want to extend all our love and support to Ifan, his family and his friends.

"Ifan's family are overwhelmed and very grateful for the support they have received in the last few days."

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at around 1.38pm on Sunday, 5 December on the B4603, Morfa Road, Landore, Swansea, opposite Landore Social Club.

"The collision involved two motorcycles, a green Triumph Street Scrambler and a Kawasaki. One rider was taken to hospital, where he remains and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigations continued, and we thank anyone affected during this time for their patience.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, anyone who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who saw the motorcycles prior to the collision."