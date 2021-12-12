POLICE are appealing for help to find a woman who is missing from Hereford.
Janet Edwards, aged 66, was last seen yesterday (Friday, December 10) at 2.30pm in Hereford.
At the time she was wearing a grey Raab puffa jacket, blue jeans and walking boots.
Update 2.50pm Sunday: Police this afternoon said they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about Ms Edwards.
Superintendent Edd Williams said: "This is very out of character for Janet and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
"If anyone has seen her or knows where she is please get in touch."
"Janet, if you are reading this, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. We want to make sure you are safe."
If anyone has seen Janet or knows of her whereabouts they should call 999 quoting incident 654 of 10 December.
