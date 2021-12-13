A FISH and chip shop owner has been ordered to pay more than £3,500 after he pleaded guilty to a number of food hygiene failings.

Hung Kit Tsui admitted offences over Chan's Fish Bar on Waun Borfa Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant:

• Failed to keep the premises in a clean condition and maintained in good repair;

• Failed to protect the premises against the accumulation of dirt, formation of condensation and undesirable mould;

• Failed to suitably protect food against contamination;

• Failed to implement and maintain effective food safety management procedures;

• Failed to maintain articles and equipment in a clean condition so as to avoid any risk of contamination.

The 45-year-old, of Wyncliffe Gardens, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to nine charges under Food Hygiene (Wales) Regulations 2006.

The offences were committed on March 14, 2019.

Tsui was fined £1,761 and ordered to pay £1,603 costs and a £176 surcharge.