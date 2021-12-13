The Welsh Government is doing “everything they can” to accelerate the booster vaccine rollout across Wales, but how does the system work here?

Mark Drakeford released a statement on Sunday warning of the dangers of the Omicron variant, describing it as a “fast-moving form of coronavirus”.

The first minister described the Covid booster vaccine as the “best defence” the country has.

But how can you get a booster jab in Wales?

How to get my booster jab in Wales

Welsh Government advice on booster jabs asks people to wait to be invited by your health board.

Advice says: “Health boards are working their way through those eligible, in order, as quickly and as safely as they can.

“Please do not contact your GP to ask about appointments.

“Please take up your COVID-19 booster appointment when you receive it. There is some evidence that the immunity you gained from your previous vaccines reduces over time.

“Those who have already been given a booster appointment should attend on the date and time given.”

Which vaccine will I be given for my booster jab?





The JCVI has recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for the COVID-19 booster programme.

Welsh Government advice says: “The JCVI reviewed data on booster responses from different combinations of COVID-19 vaccines. This has shown both these vaccines are well tolerated as a booster dose and will provide a strong immune response.

“This is irrespective of which vaccine was given as a primary dose.”

When will I be offered my booster jab in Wales?





In a statement on Sunday, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “We are doing everything we can to accelerate our vaccination programme to increase the number of people who will receive their booster in the coming days and weeks. Older people and those at greatest risk are being prioritised at the moment.

“We are increasing the number of clinics and their opening hours; we have asked all available staff to join vaccination teams to support this national effort.

“Please make having your booster a priority. It will be one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself against coronavirus and this new variant.

“The cabinet is closely monitoring this rapidly changing public health situation and has moved to a weekly review cycle.

“We are facing a very serious situation and we may need to take further steps to keep Wales safe. I will continue to keep Wales updated.”