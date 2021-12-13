THE family of murdered Cwmbran private investigator Daniel Morgan are reportedly preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police over the case.

Mr Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

In June, an independent panel accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

Read more about the case here:

The force’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Mr Morgan’s family, saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

The BBC on Monday reported the family had said in a statement they were “saddened – if not surprised” to find out they had been “let down again all concerned”.

The Morgan family added they had no choice but to file a civil claim against the Met “in order to achieve some semblance of accountability”, with the broadcaster reporting a letter of claim had been sent to the force.

A spokesman for the Met said: “We can confirm that the Metropolitan Police Service has received a letter of claim, dated December 7, and is currently considering its response.

“Since the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel published its report six months ago, a dedicated team within the Met has been established and is progressing its response to those recommendations specific to the Met, while engaging with other lead organisations named in the report.

“We remain committed to this work and expect to fully report our progress to the home secretary and Mayoral Office in the spring 2022.”