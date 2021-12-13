KATIE Price has issued a statement on social media days ahead of her upcoming court appearance for drink driving.
The former glamour model and reality tv star is due to be sentenced on December 15 after crashing her car earlier this year.
The 42-year-old is the mother of five children, including Harvey, with Dwight Yorke, and Princess and Junior, with Peter Andre.
The incident made headlines nationwide and the former glamour model was warned at the time that she may face prison time.
Price pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in September following the crash near her Sussex home.
Katie Price issues statement ahead of court date this week
Katie Price has issued a damning statement criticising “the media” before her court date on Wednesday.
She said: “It seems that at the moment the media won’t leave me alone and are trying to portray that I’m not taking this situation seriously.
“Well I’m here to confirm that I definitely am and I don’t appreciate what seems to be the media’s attempt at goading the judge into giving me a custodial sentence.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.