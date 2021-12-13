CHRISTMAS Eve boxes are the latest craze to take over the festive season - here's how you can get your hands on one.

The festive boxes are the ideal festive taster to help tide kids (and kidults) over until the big day.

Plus, a small gift in the form of a chocolate treat, Christmas story or something for Santa, might just earn Santa some extra zzs on Christmas Eve!

We have rounded up some of the best Christmas Eve boxes on the market from the likes of Matalan, Cadbury, The Range and more.

A child looking up at a decorated Christmas tree. Credit: Canva

Where to buy Christmas Eve boxes

Cadbury

Now that the advent calendar has been demolished, it's time to make room for another Christmassy chocolatey treat.

This Cadbury Christmas Eve box includes:

1 x Cadbury Christmas Eve Box which includes:

2 x Cadbury Christmas Puds

1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Tree Decoration Baubles Box 108g

1 x Cadbury Snowy Fingers Biscuit Box 115g

2 x Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Stick

1 x Cadbury Mini Snowballs Bag 80g

1 x Cadbury Selection Pack 89g includes 5 items: Fudge, Freddo, Buttons, Curly Wurly treatsize, Chomp Selection

You can pick yours up from the Cadburys' Christmas Eve box for £12 via the Cadbury website.

Not On The High Street

It’s the small things that make our loved ones so extraordinary. This Christmas, let’s celebrate the wonder of them with a gift as extraordinary as they are. And who knows, we might even get to see them open their presents IRL… pic.twitter.com/B5LBOKiep2 — notonthehighstreet (@notonthehighst) November 1, 2021

Personalised Children's Christmas Eve Box

Turn your Christmas Eve box into something more than the latest craze, make it a tradition that you and your family can revisit year after year,

This keepsake box can be personalised to include your child's name, choice of Christmas character and type of box too.

Bring it home for £34.99.

Personalised Snow Globe Christmas Eve Crate

This Christmas Eve crate is the ultimate festive treat that you can bring out every Christmas.

What makes this crate extra special is the fact that you can personalise it with your child's name.

Make it yours for £24.50.

The Range

Are you a Christmas stocking 🧦 or a Santa sack 🎅 person? Or even both?? 😍



💬 Comment below!



🛒 https://t.co/uCTIzdUFxB pic.twitter.com/oOaPUCw1Qi — The Range UK (@TheRangeUK) December 7, 2021

Set of Two Christmas Eve boxes

When you have two kids, there's double the festive fun and double the expense.

This Christmas Eve box set includes a bright and Christmas design with all your favourite festive characters including Santa, Rudolph and a Snowman.

Add them to your basket for £12.99.

Christmas Eve bag

Don't want to contain your Christmas Eve treats to a box or do you need something a little more transportable?

A Christmas Eve bag might just be what you're looking for.

With a festive design and blank tag that you can personalize, this alternative is budget-friendly with plenty of room for some festive goodies.

Get yours for £1.49.

Inside your Christmas Eve Box

The Range

The Range has an entire section dedicated to Christmas Eve box ideas to really blow your kids away (and keep them entertained until Santa arrives!).

Christmas Kids Activity Book

Keep your kids occupied until the big man arrives with this Christmas activity book.

A classic stocking filler, this book is chock full of festive fun and will help tide them over until the main event.

Pick one up for £2.

Make Your Own Snow Globe

Keep your kids crafting over the Christmas holidays with this 'Make Your Own Snow Globe' kit.

The set includes everything you could possibly need to craft your own snow globe from dough and sculpting tools to snow globe bases and domes.

Take it home for £8.99.

Matalan

Children's Navy Oh What Fun Family Christmas Pyjama Set

Family Christmas pyjamas. Credit: Matalan

This festive pyjama set is the ideal sleepwear to keep your kids cosy before Santa arrives.

It is available in sizes 2 to 13 years and compliments the pink and blue adult and baby collection.

Add to your basket for £10.

Pink Faux Fur Slipper Boots

Why not pair your festive pyjamas with a pair of festive slippers?

We are obsessed with these pink faux fur slipper boots from Matalan which will keep your kids cosy for the rest of the winter.

Pick up a pair for £10.

Shop Matalan's entire slipper collection.