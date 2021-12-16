A DOCTORS’ surgery in Caerphilly County could be significantly expanded if plans to build an extension are approved.
A two-storey extension has been proposed for the Wellspring Medical Centre – which is one of two doctors’ surgeries in Risca.
The plans, which were submitted to the council back in November, show that the doctors’ surgery would get a new reception and lobby area, as well as extra toilet facilities on the ground floor.
The new first floor extension would see a further three offices created as well as a new kitchen. It is unclear whether these office spaces have the potential to be used as extra consultation rooms.
News of the plans caused a bit of a stir on social media with people living nearby saying they weren’t notified about the proposals. The surgery is located on Park Road, opposite residential streets.
However, others said expanding the surgery was a good idea and would help ease demand for appointments.
A decision on the plans is expected in due course and you can have your say on the proposals here.
