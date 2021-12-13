LATERAL flow home testing kits for Covid-19 have run out on the gov.uk website, an online message states.
When users go to the website to order a testing kit, they are met with the message: “Sorry, there are no more home tests available right now.
"Try again later.
"Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead."
This follows a recent announcement on Sunday, December 12 that England's booster vaccine programme would be accelerated due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
Users of the site have taken to Twitter to voice concerns.
One person said on Twitter: “Tried to order a lateral flow test kit and the NHS site says they have no more! What’s going on!”
However, there appears to be no problems with the availability of PCR home test kits.
