WITH Christmas fast approaching and many of us trying extra hard to avoid having to isolate over the festive period, here are the current Welsh Government rules surrounding isolation.

If you have symptoms of Covid, you should self-isolate and take a PCR test as soon as possible.

If positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

It is a legal requirement to self-isolate if you are advised to do so.

If you do not, you could receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £1,920 or prosecution in a court, which can lead to an unlimited fine.

If you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, you should follow this same guidance.

If you are a close contact, self-isolation and which tests you should take will depend on your vaccination status, your age, your occupation and if someone in your household has tested positive.

If you are a close contact of someone with the suspected or confirmed Omicron variant, you must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of your vaccination status or age.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 are:

a high temperature

a continuous cough

loss or change of taste or smell

If you are aged 18 or over and not fully vaccinated, you must self-isolate from the day you were last in contact with the person who tested positive and for the next 10 days.

You should also take a PCR test on day two and day eight of isolation.

This is the same for isolating with Omicron.

Even if these PCR tests are negative, you must complete the isolation period.

For more information, check the Welsh government's website at gov.wales/self-isolation