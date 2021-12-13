A COUPLE who were supplying cocaine in the Gwent Valleys have been jailed for a total of six years.

Jack Cox, 27, and Alana Morgan, 32, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, were locked up for running a “highly successful and sizeable” drugs operation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police officers raided mother-of-three Morgan’s home over the summer where they found bags of cocaine.

They also seized a mobile phone which contained incriminating messages and also led them to her partner in crime Cox.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “There were references to weights, prices and deliveries.

“In one message she tells a customer she can no longer offer her drugs on tick or credit as she has a debt ‘as long as her arm’ for £1,140.”

Morgan was released under investigation but she was arrested again, this time along with Cox, on November 11.

Mr Broadstock told the court: “Both defendants played significant roles and were dealing at street level.”

Morgan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Cox admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of ketamine with intent to supply.

The prosecutor said Morgan had a previous conviction for drug driving.

He revealed how Cox had 23 previous convictions for 44 offences.

These included possession of cannabis with intent to supply, burglary, theft, public disorder and possession of a knife in public.

Emma Harris, representing Morgan, asked for her client’s guilty pleas to be taken into account.

Her barrister added: “The defendant was a user of cocaine which spiralled after the death of her father.

“She was supplying to fund her own habit and pay a not insignificant debt.

“The defendant started smoking cannabis at 16 and that escalated to cocaine.”

William Bebb, mitigating, for Cox, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He told of how the defendant was looking to become a personal trainer and study a sports nutrition course.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the duo: “This was a highly successful and sizeable operation.”

He jailed Cox for 40 months and Morgan for 32 months.

