A WOMAN has been jailed for assaulting a police officer on a South Wales train and not paying the correct fare.

Phylis Yardley, 38 of High Street, Neyland, Pembrokeshire, was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £128 at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 19.

She was found guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker, travel on railway without paying fare and failing to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time.

Yardley bought a ticket to Port Talbot at Swansea railway station on Saturday, August 21. She boarded a train at the station at 3.30am towards London.

On arrival at the station, she was asked to leave by a member of staff. She refused and ignored multiple requests to either purchase a further ticket or leave the train.

British Transport Police were called and they met the train at Cardiff Central. They explained the allegation to Yardley and asked her to leave the train after she said she had no money to purchase the right ticket.

She repeatedly refused this and started to swear and wave her arms. She also threatened to bite officers. She was removed from the service and continued to behave aggressively. She grabbed one of the officers’ forearm and dug her fingernails into the skin, leaving scratch marks.

The officer feared assault due to her aggressive behaviour and sprayed her with captor, a form of CS gas. She was then arrested and taken to police custody.

She was released on bail in August and was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 19 but did not show up.

James Thomas, investigating officer at British Transport Police, said: “No one should be subject to violence or abuse while carrying out their job.

“I hope the sentence given to Yardley by the court will serve as a reminder that such behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway.”