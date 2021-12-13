A HISTORIC bridge in Tintern which was seen in Netflix series Sex Education will be closed next year for repairs to be carried out.

Tintern’s Grade II Listed Wireworks bridge, which crosses from Monmouthshire into Gloucestershire, was closed to vehicles in August 2021 following the results of a structural assessment undertaken earlier in the year.

Pedestrians and cyclist have still been able to use the bridge during the intervening time.

But now Monmouthshire County Council has said that, with the bridge deteriorating, major repairs need to be made to strengthen the bridge and secure its long-term future, and it will be completely closed in spring 2022.

READ MORE:

The bridge that spans the River Wye at Tintern, is jointly owned by Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) and Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).

The planned works will include the removal and replacement of the existing timber deck.

In addition, the installation of new box beams to replace the existing corroding steel infrastructure.

Grit blasting will also take place, as well as repointing of the masonry abutments/piers.

"Some of these activities will unfortunately mean that the bridge will have to be closed to all pedestrians and bicycles," said a council spokesperson.

"For example, the timber deck will have to be fully removed for a significant period of the construction phase.

"This is not a decision that was made lightly due to the appreciation of the inconvenience this will cause."

This closure will affect people looking to walk to viewpoints above the town such as Devil's Pulpit, join the Offa's Dyke Path and also to travel to and from Sedbury through the Tidenham tunnel.

"Undertaking the work over winter would present additional risks in relation to flooding, high water levels, a safe working environment, poor weather and shorter hours of daylight, all of which risk extending the duration of the works," the spokesperson said.

The next phase of the project will be to tender the works out and to consider the mitigation measures possible to reduce the impact.

Both councils say they would welcome insight from local businesses, residents and other users of the bridge.

Planning has already begun, which will include advanced warning of the Public Right of Way closure, with maps posted at all routes leading to the bridge, and local car parks, advising of alternative walking routes.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, Jane Pratt said: “We support Gloucestershire Council’s difficult decision to bring forward the repair works to the Wireworks Bridge.

"While we recognise the inconvenience this will bring, we wish to see the bridge safe, restored to its former glory and re-opened as quickly as possible.”

Ward member for Tintern, Ann Webb said: “I understand the frustration of residents and business, but I accept the engineer’s opinion and that this work on the bridge is urgent and needs to be done as soon as all the permissions are in place.”

Gloucestershire County Council plans to undertake consultation and public events in early 2022 to share the proposals for the planned works.