ONE of Wales’ eight newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area is now 1,120 and Wales’ total rises to 6,489 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 4,543 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 896 were in the Gwent region. 279 of these were in Newport, 264 in Caerphilly, 143 in Torfaen, 134 in Monmouthshire and 76 in Blaenau Gwent.

MORE NEWS:

Blaenau Gwent records the joint second lowest number of new cases in Wales with Ceredigion. Only Merthyr Tydfil recorded one case fewer.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 111
  • Blaenau Gwent - 76
  • Bridgend - 207
  • Caerphilly - 264
  • Cardiff - 536
  • Carmarthenshire - 224
  • Ceredigion - 76
  • Conwy - 142
  • Denbighshire - 150
  • Flintshire - 224
  • Gwynedd - 176
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 75
  • Monmouthshire - 134
  • Neath Port Talbot - 179
  • Newport - 279
  • Pembrokeshire - 169
  • Powys - 156
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 348
  • Swansea - 333
  • Torfaen - 143
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 202
  • Wrexham - 201
  • Unknown location - 17
  • Resident outside Wales – 121