Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week, as well as the M48.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and M48 road closures
- M4 both directions, junction 32-33: Maintenance work will close both carriageways of the M4 between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern this week. The overnight closure will come into force at 8pm on Monday and end at 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 37-35: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 37 for Pyle and junction 35 for Pencoed will be closed at points this week. Maintenance work will shut the motorway from 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 48: Entry onto the westbound carriageway of the M4 at junction 48 for Hendy will be blocked overnight on Monday. Maintenance work will close the entry slip road to the motorway between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday. The exit slip road at the same junction will also be shut overnight on Monday and Tuesday between 8pm and 6am each evening.
- M48 westbound, junction 1-2: The old Severn Bridge will be closed overnight this week. The westbound carriageway between junction 1 for Aust and junction 2 for Newhouse will be closed between 7pm and 6am on Monday night and Tuesday night.
- M4 westbound, junction 24-26: The westbound carriageway of the M4 will close around Newport on Tuesday. The stretch of motorway between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 26 for Malpas will shut between 8pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday to allow maintenance work to take place.
- M4 eastbound, junction 33-32: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will close overnight on Tuesday between junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern and junction 32 for Coryton. Maintenance work means the road will shut between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 44-45: Maintenance work will close the M4 between junction 44 for Lon Las and junction 45 for Ynysforgan this week. The closure will begin at 8pm on Tuesday and end at 6am on Wednesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 48: The eastbound junction of the M4 at junction 48 for Hendy will be closed overnight on Tuesday. Both the entry and exit slip roads will shut to allow maintenance work to take place. The closure will run from 7pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.
- M48 westbound, junction 2-1: The M48 will close westbound for two nights this week. Maintenance work will shut the road at junction 2 for Newhouse. Closures will begin at 8pm and end at 6am, and will be in place on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
