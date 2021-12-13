A CONSULTANT at a Gwent hospital has spoken about how it is ‘bursting’ and her fears about the NHS coping.

Dr Ami Jones is a consultant at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall hospital, and spoke this morning to the BBC about the dire situation being faced by staff at the hospital.

“Our hospital is bursting," she said. "We are already struggling to get patients out of hospital who do not need acute care anymore. There is just no flow in the hospital.

“We have covid patients, there is not loads of them. They do not take up all of my workload, they take up a proportion of my workload, and I think that is the same through the hospital.

“You have covid patients to look after and that creates an extra workload as you have to keep them separate, extra PPE etc.”

She also highlighted how the hospital is struggling to cope and the concern that the NHS won’t be able to go into 2022 ‘in one piece.’

“Looking forward to winter and omicron coming, I wonder how we are going to cope,” said Dr Jones.

“Everyone is pretty broken and tired. We have had a hard couple of years. We have lost a lot of staff. We are having to rely on agency staff because it is just so busy and we just do not have enough staff.

“I think we all look at each other and wondering how are we going to get through this and how is the NHS going it be in one piece at the start of next year.”

Her words come as Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said that if we see a rise in community transmission of the omicron variant of covid, we could be seeing a rise in the numbers of those needing hospital treatment and dying of Covid.