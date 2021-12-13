CHRIS Missilou has become the first player to be shown the door by James Rowberry as the manager reshapes his Newport County AFC squad.
The former Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town and Swindon Town midfielder arrived in July but failed to make an impact at Rodney Parade.
The club announced yesterday that he "has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent".
The 29-year-old made eight appearances with just four of them in League Two, two as a starter, and was well down the pecking order.
Rowberry took over from Michael Flynn as boss in October and has inherited a large squad that needs to be trimmed in order to make January signings.
“I need to reduce the squad if I want to bring anybody in. That’s my plan and that’s my aim,” said the manager before Saturday’s win over Port Vale.
Of the first-team squad, defender Priestley Farquharson and midfielder Courtney Senior have been out with long-term injuries.
Forward Jermain Hylton, 29, has made just six appearances and only played once under Rowberry in the EFL Trophy at Swindon.
Strikers Alex Fisher and Timmy Abraham, on loan from Fulham, missed out on the matchday squad last weekend after Dom Telford, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Lewis Collins were the attacking options.
The club issued a brief statement which said: "We would like to thank Christopher for his efforts and wish him all the very best going forward."
